WrestleMania 37 Delayed Due to Inclement Weather

✖

WWE fans had to wait a little longer to enjoy WrestleMania. As soon as the show began, broadcaster Michael Cole annoucned that WrestleMania 37 has been delayed due to rain and lightning in the area. The show resumed at 8:35 p.m. ET and is being streamed only on Peacock.

During the delay, WWE Superstars who are scheduled to compete tonight conducted backstage interviews previewing their match. At the start of the event, Vince McMahon and all the Superstars welcomed the fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida back to live-action as it's been one year, one day and one month since WWE had a large number of fans attending a live show.

We’ll need to wait just a little bit longer to see the EPIC clash between @fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWETitle at #WrestleMania! Action will resume when weather conditions permit. pic.twitter.com/LPPLVtjBlX — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021

WrestleMania has been split into two nights. The first night of action includes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Drew McIntyre. PopCulture.com recently caught up with McIntyre, and he talked about how winning will help him take his WWE status to new heights.

"I am looking for my moment in a stadium with the fans there to really cement myself as the guy in WWE, not just one of the guys," McIntyre said "But at the same time, Lashley is looking to not make that happen. It’s going to be a coin-flip. This is one where people can’t pinpoint and say, ‘we’ll he’s going to win.’ This is one where people are going to go in and genuinely invested, and in the end, that’s what it's about. We tell stories, and this is going to be such an exciting story in a big match."

The main event of Night 1 will be SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defending her title against Bianca Belair who won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. Fans asked for this match to be the main event, and it has a chance to be the best match of the two nights. Other matches include The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison and Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a steel cage match. The rest of the card features Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins as well as a tag team turmoil match that features five women's tag teams (Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Billie Kay and Carmella).

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.