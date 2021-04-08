WrestleMania 37: Bayley Reacts to Not Being Booked for Event

✖

WrestleMania 37 is this weekend, and Bayley doesn't have a match. The WWE Superstar who became the first female grand slam champion in the company's history recently talked to Alex McCarthy of talkSport and confirmed that she is not booked for WrestleMania 37, which can only be seen on Peacock. She was asked what are her plans since doesn't have an official match.

“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley said. “I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.” She then teased that something could happen for her on one of the two nights. She said: "Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”

Bayley is coming off a strong 2020 as she was SmackDown Women's Champion for the majority of the year. In fact, the 31-year-old held the title for 380 days, which is a record. Bayley also won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks last season, and the two appeared on Raw, SmackDown and NXT at that time.

As of Thursday evening, WrestleMania 37 has 14 matches on the card. Of those 14 matches, only four feature females. “I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people," Bayley explained. “My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open.

At WrestleMania 36, Bayley retained the SmackDown Women's Championship after beating Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina in a fatal 5-way elimination match. And at WrestleMania 35, Bayley and Banks lost the tag team titles to The IIconcis in a fatal four-way tag team match that also featured Nia Jax and Tamina and Beth Phoenix and Natalya.

“I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania," Bayley stated. "Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year."

