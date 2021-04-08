WrestleMania 37: Fans Are Angry That Bayley Was Left off Card

Bayley is one of the WWE's biggest stars. However, the 31-year-old will not be competing in the company's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37, which is this weekend. Of the 14 matches listed for the two-night event, there are only four matches that have women featured and Bayley is not in any of them. And fans are wondering why?

“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley said to Alex McCarthy of talkSport this week. “I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.” She then teased that something could happen for her on one of the two nights. She said: "Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”

Bayley has worked her way to being a top draw in the women's division. She held the SmackDown Women's Championship for a record 380 days and is the first women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Here's a look at fans reacting to Bayley not taking part in WrestleMania.