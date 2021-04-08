WrestleMania 37: Fans Are Angry That Bayley Was Left off Card
Bayley is one of the WWE's biggest stars. However, the 31-year-old will not be competing in the company's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37, which is this weekend. Of the 14 matches listed for the two-night event, there are only four matches that have women featured and Bayley is not in any of them. And fans are wondering why?
“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley said to Alex McCarthy of talkSport this week. “I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.” She then teased that something could happen for her on one of the two nights. She said: "Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”
Bayley has worked her way to being a top draw in the women's division. She held the SmackDown Women's Championship for a record 380 days and is the first women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Here's a look at fans reacting to Bayley not taking part in WrestleMania.
Do the right thing, WWE.
Let's see that Bayley WrestleMania match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/N3rCKmky6o— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 2, 2021
"She's been one of the best things about WWE in the last year real shame if she's not on the card," one fan wrote. Another fan added, "I was really hoping Bianca would've chosen Asuka so we'd FINALLY get that Bayley/Sasha WrestleMania match."
As of now, the following are not advertised for WrestleMania:
John Cena
Becky Lynch
Triple H
The Undertaker
Goldberg
Charlotte Flair
Bayley
I'm sure plenty will appear, but what a difference in recent years!— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 5, 2021
She's been at tv every week since her last appearance and has stated on Renee's pod about not being sure "what she's doing, if anything at all" at WM. People need to stop inventing reasons for her absence and excusing WWE's incompetence.
I'm one of them!— Bayley, The Queen of Guitar (@BayleyGuitarist) April 7, 2021
"I got a feeling something big has been planned for her," one fan wrote. "For example, she comes out and complains about being off the card, issues an open challenge and it's either Beth or a returning Becky."
Bring the iconics to shock the fans but don't spoil it ND pair Carmella with bayley at mania 👍🔥🔥🔥 or get me Mickie James ND Chelsea green in this for this week smackdown add them James ND green 🙏👍😎 please— Elijah (@Elijah88593442) April 6, 2021
"Charlotte issuing a challenge on Monday is probably the last hope for a match for either her or Bayley at WrestleMania," one Twitter user stated. "Would be crazy if neither of them had a match."
I definitely want to see Bayley actually on TV tonight and to get a match for WrestleMania. There is one way she could make it okay not being on WrestleMania though. If she wants her character to go more insane, getting left off the WrestleMania card would definitely do it.— Chris The Twin Dad (@ChrisTheTwinDad) April 3, 2021
"This has to be the most glaring mistake in WWE's Wrestlemania booking this year (and there's a lot of competition for that spot...)," one fan noted. "Bayley was one of WWE's MVPs during the empty arena era. It's baffling how she's been treated her since she lost the Smackdown title."
Welp no Bayley at wrestlemania this year means I'm not watching passed the Bianca vs Sasha match— ⚡nikki⚡ (@dabaylegend2) April 7, 2021
"It's criminal that WWE couldn't find something for Bayley at Wrestlemania," a Twitter user wrote. "The right women are in the title matches, but she was the MVP, across both brands, for that company during an exceptionally difficult time. Bayley vs. a legend (Trish, Beth, Mickie) would have been great."
Io Shirai Would Love To Face Bayley At WrestleMania https://t.co/h3dwDBbk0N— Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) April 8, 2021
"They could easily make this happen this weekend tbh," one fan explained. "Have Bayley come out and make an open challenge for anyone to face her then Io's music hits and she answers her challenge!"