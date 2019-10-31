World Series Game 7: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2019 Major League Baseball season will end tonight with Game 7 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. It has been a wild ride for both teams, but now they have to play their best baseball if they want to win a championship. Game 7 will air on Fox and the first pitch is set at 8:08 p.m. ET. The game can be also seen at FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app. Pitching tonight will be Max Scherzer for the Nationals and Zack Greinke of the Astros.

The Nationals got off to a strong start in the series, winning the first two games in convincing fashion. However, the Astros, who won the World Series in 2017, won the next three games and looked poised to win Game 6 which was last night. But the Nationals are not going to give up that easy as they took down the Astros 7-2 to tie the series at 3-3. The interesting thing is the road team has won every game in the series, which makes it the first time in MLB history the visiting team has won each of the first six World Series games.

“We’re going to continue to try to ride this wave as long as possible,” Nationals’ Anthony Rendon said on the team’s official website. “Maybe they enjoy our park, and maybe we enjoy their park. We’re not going to ask questions, we’re just going to try to go out there and just have some fun.”

The one thing both teams don’t want is a controversial call impacting the game. That was almost the case in Game 6 when Nationals leadoff man Trea Turner was called out while running to first base for interference which led to manager Dave Martinez being thrown out of the game. It also led to Turner requesting two things from the MLB.

“Two answers: Change the rule, or change the dimensions of the field and/or where the batter’s box is, where first base is and all that. For me, I don’t want like messing with the game. I like it the way it is. That’s the rule. If I can’t run where I ran, that should be changed.”

While the Astros are looking to win their second title in three years, the Nationals are looking to win their first title in franchise history. So we should be in for a very interesting battle.