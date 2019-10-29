World Series Game 5 Flasher Lauren Summer: Facts You Need to Know

Game Five of the World Series got a lot of attention and it wasn’t because of the Houston Astros defeating the Washington Nationals to take a 3-2 lead in the series. During the game, two women were seen flashing Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole while he was on the mound. Both women – Lauren Summer and Julia Rose were caught on live TV flashing and that led to them being banned from attending Major League Baseball games indefinitely. There was another woman with them who flashed, Kayla Lauren and she was also banned.

Summer, 25, planned this with Rose and Lauren to promote Shagmag which is a digital magazine. But they also did this to promote breast cancer awareness as it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Our proceeds from @SHAGMAG_ will be going to women with breast cancer and paying off their medical bills. Meeting with them in person and doing whatever we can to help with the platform we have,” she said via the Heavy.

We know about Rose as she is the founder of Shagmag. But who is Summer? Scroll down to find out more about her.

Posed in Playboy

Before Summer posed in Shagmag she posed in the iconic magazine Playboy. And based on her Instagram account, Summer is not afraid to express herself with her body as she constantly fighting for body positivity which has led her to fight against censorship of her Instagram posts.

Started a Podcast

Last year, Summer got the opportunity to start a podcast called Summer Break.

On her Instagram post, Summer said, “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now and am so happy to say that I’m finally doing it! My new podcast “Summer Break” is on YouTube now!”

Suffers from Severe Panic Disorder

Earlier this year, Summer revealed how she has panic attacks. On Twitter, she defended panic attacks being a real disorder and its something that it should be taken seriously. According to the Heavy, Summer was on medication for eight years before deciding to stop taking it in January 2018.

She’s Dating a Model

Sorry guys, but Summer has a boyfriend. She is dating a model and Florida native Assad-Lawrence Hadi Shalhoub who is also a personal trainer. In this caption, Shalhoub wrote, “Happy Birthday to this one @heylaurensummer. It’s been a wild three years and I wouldn’t have wanted any other way. To more memories and amazing experiences together. I love you.”

She’s Jonas Brothers Fan

It looks like Summer is a big fan of the Jonas Brothers. Last week, she posted a video at the Jonas Brothers concert with one of her friends. The Jonas Brothers are one of the most popular bands in the world and one has to wonder if they heard about Summer and her incident at the World Series.

She’s a Gamer

Along with modeling, and going to baseball games, Summer also likes to play video games. On Twitter, she constantly posts photos of her playing games on the Nintendo Switch and she seems to like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as Mario Kart. She has also been seen playing the Untitled Goose Game which is a popular indie game that was released last month.

She Has Her Own Patreon Page

Along with Summer’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, fans can follow her on her website which is a Patreon page. For a monthly fee, fans can see all of Summer’s exclusive content which includes photos and videos.