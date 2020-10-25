World Series: Dodgers' Game-Ending Errors Have Fans Fuming

The Tampa Bay Rays secured a wild 8-7 victory during Game 4 of the World Series. Two costly errors by the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up scoring opportunities and resulted in a stunning loss. The Rays knotted up the series and set up a wild rematch during Sunday's Game 5. A wild sequence began when Brett Phillips hit a single. Center fielder Chris Taylor ran in to make the routine grab, but the ball bounced off his mitt and opened up an opportunity for Randy Arozarena to score. Taylor grabbed the ball and threw it toward home. The ball reached catcher Will Smith, who spun around and tried to swipe at home plate. However, the ball flew out of his grasp for another error. Randy Arozarena dove in and scored the game-winning play. UNBELIEVABLE. 😱#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kkzidC2d95 — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2020 When the fans saw this sequence, they responded in a variety of ways. Some expressed anger at the Dodger and said that they couldn't believe what had happened. Others, however, simply called the sequence of errors one of the wildest endings in MLB history. The discussions continued late into the night and early on Sunday morning as fans came down from the adrenaline rush.

More exciting than a walk-off 2-run home run any day. — MLB Cathedrals ⚾️ (@MLBcathedrals) October 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VdCyeUohnY — Matt Singleton (@matt_singl34) October 25, 2020 There are several ways a World Series game can end. Some players simply hit fly balls out to center field, resulting in easy outs for the defending team. Others hit walk-off home runs that give a team a late lead and a crucial victory. Game 4's ending was none of the above, which sparked excitement among many fans. They proclaimed that this ending was one of the best in recent memory and that they preferred it over other options.

Dodgers fans don't even try to blame that on Roberts — Itiz Watitiz (@afckinghorse) October 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/PHMUsOXai2 — Macho Man Randy Average (@BillyLeo94) October 25, 2020 When the Dodgers secured a spot in the World Series, there were two reactions from the fanbase. Some proclaimed that 2020 would be "their year" and that the Rays couldn't possibly win. Others, however, braced for pain. They said that the Southern California-based team routinely reaches the postseasons but always fails to find success. Many Twitter fans said that they were preparing to watch the Dodgers build up some hope and then immediately crush it.

pic.twitter.com/2LXOYYywwE — Deni Hours 🌉🎃 (@DubsRevengeTour) October 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/nkvxxtYwKc — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) October 25, 2020 When the Dodgers fans saw the late-game errors, they quickly headed to social media to voice their frustrations. They described their pain in the best manner possible — using memes. Some uploaded photos showing that the baseball team loves to lose while others compared the miscues to similar issues during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. They showed this with photos of Danny Green, a player on the Los Angeles Lakers who missed a wide-open shot against the Miami Heat that would have delivered a victory.

Professional basketball players still travel and throw balls out of bounds while professional football players drop passes and miss tackles. It's the same thing. — Stevie Reyes (@stevierey_) October 25, 2020 As a Giants fan, I marveled at how three Dodgers players collaboratively panicked at the most crucial moment of the game, turning a routine play into a Keystone Cops comedy. Fortune favors the bold! Go Rays! — Chris A Rivers (@SF_Photog) October 25, 2020 Errors happen in professional sports, whether it's the NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB. However, the Dodgers fans said that they were stunned by multiple miscues during the same play. To make the moment worse, the errors were the reason for the Rays securing the victory on Saturday night.

bruh there was so much going on idk how Joe Buck kept it together. professional af — / (@icarrrrrdo) October 25, 2020 He did, just watched a replay - really great call of that whole thing. — Dan (@Dansnov1086) October 25, 2020 FOX Sports announcer Joe Buck is a divisive figure among sports fans, whether they root for NFL or MLB teams. Some fans love hearing him call World Series games or the Super Bowl while others cringe at the sound of his voice. Regardless of their opinion, baseball fans made it clear that they appreciated Buck's call during the wild late-game sequence. Even Dodgers fans said that they respected him.

Could be wrong but maybe a shift. Normally should be 1st base cutting but maybe Jansen was the cut in the shift but idk — Knox (@nahfam60471097) October 25, 2020 Why isn't Jensen backing up home plate? You learn that in kid pitch. — Joey lagnese (@JoeyLagnese) October 25, 2020 There was plenty of finger-pointing after Saturday's loss, but many Dodgers fans focused their ire on pitcher Kenley Jansen. They criticized the fact that he didn't run behind the plate to back up the catcher during the wild sequence. Many fans said that Jansen should have learned this as a kid — although some said that it didn't ultimately matter due to the angle of the ball leaving the catcher's mitt.