World Series 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game 1

The Fall Classic is back. Tonight, the 2022 World Series begins with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros to see who will be the champions of the 2022 season. Game 1 of the World Series will start at 8:03 p.m. ET and air on Fox. It will also stream on the Fox Sports App and MLB.TV.

The Phillies made the playoffs after earning the final seed in the National League bracket. They defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card series, the defending world champion Atlanta Braves in the divisional round and then took down the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. A big reason for the team's surge is two-time MVP Bryce Harper who was named NLCS MVP after batting .400 and hitting two home runs with five RBIs in five games against the Padres. This is Harper's first postseason appearance since he was with the Washington Nationals in 2017.

"As good as it gets," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Harper, per MLB.com. "I mean, he's proved to me over and over and over again that there's no moment that's too big for him, and he's come through so many times. You just kind of expect it when he goes to the plate."

The Astros are no stranger to World Series. Houston is playing in its fourth world series since 2017, which is the same year the team defeated the Houston Astros to win the first World Series title in team history. This year, the Astros had the seond-best record in baseball with 106 wins. And when it comes to the postseason, the Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in the divisonal series and the New York Yankees in the ALCS to reach the World Series. Pitcher Justin Verlander has been a big key the team Astros' success as he posted an 18-4 record and 1.75 ERA in the regular season. But in the World Series, Verlander has a 0-6 record with a 5.68 ERA in seven starts.

"I would like to get a win, yeah," Verlander said, per MLB.com. "Like I said, that's not my goal, so I don't want to say that that feels like it's lacking, because innately, that would make it a particular goal of mine. My goal is to go out and give us the best chance to win. If that ends up resulting in a win, great. I've been a part of games that I pitched and started that we won in the World Series, which is more important than getting the win."