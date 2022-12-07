World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana.

"I am sorry to have to start the press conference in the World Cup this way, but I have to talk about it because this is my name being bandied about. Vlahović said in a press conference last week. "What we all read and hear about, there's no need to comment on something so absurd. Evidently, these people are bored and have nothing better to do because they are frustrated or angry, but working against the national interest of the team at the moment is obviously their main job right now. These stories are ridiculous, I just want to protect my name and my integrity, so I will take legal action if necessary."

Ana Rajković also denied reports of an affair with Rajković. "We've survived worse, believe me. Thanks to all the journalists who ignored me and didn't publish anything about Tadija's health condition, and the other people who think it's best to attack a wounded lion got a little carried away because the pack is defending it," Ana wrote on social media referring to her son's health.

Ana and Predrag got married in August 2018 and have two children together. Predrag has been on the Serbia national team since 2013. He didn't make any appearances in this year's World Cup as Vanja Milinković-Savić was the team's first-choice goalkeeper. Predrag, 27, plays for the club team Mallorca in La Liga and has appeared in 14 matches so far this year.

Vlahović, 22, joined the Serbia team in 2020. He has appeared in 19 matches and scored 10 goals with the last one coming against Switzerland in the World Cup. He helped Serbia qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive after missing the tournament in 2014. However, the team didn't make the knockout stage after finishing last in Group G behind Cameroon, Switzerland and Brazil. Vlahović also plays for Juventus in Serie A and has scored 13 goals in 25 appearances.