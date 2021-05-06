Willie Mays: Baseball Fans Celebrate Giants Legend's 90th Birthday

Willie Mays has reached a huge milestone. The San Francisco Giants legend turned 90 on Thursday, making him the oldest living Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a member of the Giants for the majority of his career (1951-1952, 1954-1972) and ended his career with the New York Mets (1972-1973). Mays was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979,

"You'd sit on the bench and watch Willie Mays," Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson said to ESPN. "It was so exciting just to watch him. People did that with Jim Brown. They did that with the acrobatics and greatness of [Michael] Jordan. It's like players today going to watch the pregame warm-ups of Steph Curry. To watch Willie warm up, to throw the ball underhand, to make a basket catch. The beauty and the grace. For the kids today, it was like watching Simone Biles. It was like watching [Mikhail] Baryshnikov. It was poetry in motion."

In his career, Mays was named an All-Star 24 times and National League MVP twice. He hit 660 career home runs, the sixth-most of all time, and an MLB record 22 homers. Mays won 12 Gold Glove awards for his work in center field and helped the Giants win the World Series in 1954. Here's a look at baseball fans sending love to Mays.