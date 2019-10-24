Will the Carolina Panthers Play Cam Newton Sunday?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is ready to help his team go on a run as the second half of the 2019 NFL season is fast approaching. But will the Panthers play Newton on Sunday when the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers? Panthers head coach Ron Rivera announced earlier this week that Kyle Allen will start on Sunday, and the fact that Newton did not practice on Wednesday due to an injured foot is not a good sign.

However, Newton could return to practice on Thursday and Friday, and it would make things interesting for the Panthers who have won their last four games with Allen under center.

“Cam is going to continue his rehab,” Rivera said during his press conference on Monday. “As I told you guys last week, we’re not putting any pressure on Cam. He’s done a great job doing the things that we’ve asked of him. He’s gone above and beyond in terms of working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way. He’s just going to continue to do his program.”

When Newton returns, there’s no guarantee he will get the starting job back, especially with the way Allen has played.

“Allen brings a sense of energy to Carolina that we haven’t seen in years. The line appears to be blocking better as they enjoyed a huge win over the Texans and are now coming off a victory against the Buccaneers in London. After the bye week, they face a red hot undefeated San Francisco team whose defense has been historically good so far,” Joshua Dows of Cat Crave wrote in his column about playing Newton or not.

Newton originally suffered the foot injury in the preseason, but was able to play the first two games of the year. The Panthers lost both games and then won the next four. During that stretch, Allen has completed 66 percent of his passes and has thrown for 901 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

With the Panthers one game behind the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South lead, it would make sense for them to go with Allen because he has yet to lose a start. And if that’s the case, Newton could be moving on to another NFL team and he has plenty of interest in the trade market.