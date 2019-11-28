Wide Receiver at Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Gets Tryout With Cleveland Browns

Colin Kaepernick may not be getting calls from NFL teams after his workout, but a wide receiver who was working with Kaepernick caught the eye of a team looking to make a playoff push. According to NFL reporter Howard Balzer, wide receiver Jordan Veasy worked out for the Cleveland Browns on Monday. He was one of the new receivers to catch passes from Kaepernick at his workout at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.

Veasy originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. He has not seen any playing time in the NFL yet. He played college football at the University of California, Berkley where he recorded 63 receptions for 797 yards receiving with nine touchdowns from 2016-2017.

So Veasy got a call, but what about Kaepernick? It has been reported that no teams have contracted the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback despite working out in front of seven teams and sending a video of the workout to the other 25 teams who didn’t attend. The original plan for Kaepernick was for him to work out at the Atlanta Falcons’ facilities in front of 25 teams, but since that workout was private, Kaepernick decided to have his own workout where the media could film it and he could speak to reporters once the workout was over.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

Kaepernick spent six seasons with the 49ers before opting out his contract at the end of the 2016 season. In 2016, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem as he was protesting police brutality and social injustice in the country.