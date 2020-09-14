Why Vernon Davis Retired From the NFL

✖

When Vernon Davis retired from the NFL earlier this year, it caught everyone off-guard only because of how he did it. Fans found out he's was hanging up his cleats in a skit with Rob Gronkowski and James Harrison during Super Bowl Weekend on Fox Sports. Davis officially announced his retirement just hours before the Super Bowl, and in an interview with Redskins Nation, the former Washington Football Team (previously Washington Redskins), Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers tight end revealed why he made the decision.

"Just the simple wear and tear over time. Especially those concussions," Davis said per NBC Sports Washington. "They can take a toll on you in the long haul. It's just better safe than sorry. But if it wasn't for that throughout the course of time, then I probably would have played for the next five years, at least. But I feel like I made a great decision as I move forward." When Davis officially announced his retirement, he said he wanted to leave while he was still in pretty good shape.

"I've recently decided to retire from the game of football because of the constant wear and tear my body has sustained during my 14-year career," Davis wrote on Twitter. "I want to leave the game while I am healthy and able to pursue other passions and begin the next chapter of my life."

Davis was drafted by the 49ers in the first round from Maryland in 2006. He became one of the top tight ends in the league, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2013. In 2015, Davis was traded to the Denver Broncos and helped the team win a Super Bowl. He then signed with the Washington Redskins where he played four seasons. His best season in the NFL was in 2009, catching a career-high 78 receptions, 965 yards and 13 touchdowns. He nearly matched those numbers again in 2013, posting 52 receptions for 859 yards and 13 scores.

"As far as my career goes, I've never really had an opportunity to reflect on what I've done, with taking in the accolades and achievements that I've been able to bring together," he said. "I've never had the chance to reflect because I've always been one to be grateful and continue to live in the moment. As far as reflecting, I don't know when I'll be able to do that, to tell you the truth. I'm always thinking about the future and the goals in front of me."