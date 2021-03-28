Why Some NASCAR Fans Are Irked at Bristol's Delayed Double Header Plans

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced that the Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series races would not take place as expected due to heavy rain and flooding. They would move to Monday. When NASCAR postponed the race, there was an added update about the tickets. Those that purchased tickets for the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt would be able to watch the early race and then stay for the Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at 4 p.m. ET. However, their seat availability would depend on the incoming fans and relocation for social distancing. With this announcement, there were several fans expressing excitement about the opportunity to watch a Cup Series race after only purchasing tickets for the Truck Series. Although some other fans voiced frustration. They asked why they couldn't watch the Truck Series race for free after purchasing Cup Series tickets. The Bristol Motor Speedway did provide an important update on its website, saying, "All tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored at the gate all day. Cup ticket holders arriving early whose seat is occupied by a Truck ticket holder can find an open socially-distanced seat to watch the Truck race." However, this did not prevent the uproar on social media.

That's complete crap. Cup ticket holders paid more and only get to watch 1 race. Truck ticket holders paid less and will get to watch both — Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins83) March 28, 2021 "So if I have 2 cup series tickets I can't get in to the truck race but truck race can stay for the cup series?" one fan asked on Facebook. Several others asked the same question while wondering about the new procedures.

Lets think about this. Make Cup race ticket holders wait until scheduled green flag time before they can enter? That's not right — Greg Salyers (@thefloppyone) March 28, 2021 "So what your saying is cup race ticket holders can't come for the truck race but the truck race can stay for the cup race," another social media user tweeted. There were several making similar statements on Twitter and Facebook alike.

Do better @BMSupdates. Cup ticket holders paid a lot more for their tickets and can only watch one race but truck ticketholders can watch 2 for 1! That sucks — 🐸ChumpDeplorableFlyOverAmerican (@PittsTracy) March 28, 2021 "Bristol Motor Speedway. This post needs to be updated to match the website where it states that all Food City Dirt Race tickets will be honored all day," one Facebook user wrote after doing extra research about the ticket situation.

Why the hell is the truck race at midnight

Here is what you should do,

Truck- noon

Cup- 5:30pm — Jonathan Oliver (@Jonatha73732969) March 28, 2021 "So race starts at 4 and you get in at 4 lol. Not the best plan to distance. Cool that truck tickets can stay though. Anybody got a couple extra lol," another person commented on Facebook after reading the updates. Others just tried to learn about the difference between a.m. and p.m.

The guys trying to get the track ready #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/bBHKnDbESQ — Joe C (@jrevs300) March 28, 2021 "So then why can't people with cup race tickets go to the truck race also?" another racing fan asked on Facebook. There were several weighing in about the rescheduled race and any potential seating issues.

Haven't happened in 50 years and they make it so people can't watch while they are at work. Thanks nascar you're doing terrific. — Austin Stern (@Stern_10) March 28, 2021 There were several people weighing in about the ticket situation and whether the Cup Series fans could watch the Truck Series race, but they were not the only source of frustrated comments. Many other viewers took issue with the new times. They proclaimed that NASCAR was putting the races at a time when a lot of people will be at work.