NASCAR Postpones Bristol Dirt Races After Heavy Rain, Flooding

✖

Heavy rainfall at Bristol Motor Speedway disrupted Saturday's Camping World Truck Series race and several qualifying races at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR moved the race to Sunday night and expressed optimism that the inclement weather would not cause issues, but that was not the case. Heavy rain and flooding forced NASCAR to postpone multiple races to Monday.

Racing's sanctioning body broke the news shortly after 12 p.m. ET. The Camping World Truck Series race will not tentatively take place on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. The Cup Series Food City Dirt Race will move to 4 p.m. ET on Monday. According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, NASCAR said that the schedule change was "due to overnight weather and forecast [and] the Sullivan Co. flood warnings and safety concerns."

NEWS: Today’s NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races have been postponed at @BMSupdates. Schedule for Monday:

4 PM ET: Food City Dirt Race (FOX)

12 PM ET: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (FS1) pic.twitter.com/VR5Vu5EVMw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 28, 2021

Rain has completely disrupted the weekend schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway and prevented fans from enjoying multiple dirt races. The hope on Sunday was that the weather would clear and give the track crew time to prep the racing surface. However, the inclement weather turned much of the track surface into heavy mud while the heavy rain resulted in flooding at BMS and the surrounding campsites.

While Sunday's forecast called for a 30% chance of rain at race time, the morning weather caused considerable issues. Multiple reporters and drivers posted videos and photos that showed the extensive flooding in the area. The Roush Fenway Racing account showed standing water on the track and pit road.

The weather forecast for Monday does provide optimism that NASCAR will have the opportunity to complete both races. The temperatures will be in the 40s in the morning and in the 50s in the afternoon. There is less than a 10% chance of rain under cloudless skies.

This is the parking lot for the suites at Bristol pic.twitter.com/RSODNcTQOW — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) March 28, 2021

If the races do take place on Monday as NASCAR hopes, they will provide the fans with opportunities to watch their favorite drivers slide around on a dirt track. Kyle Larson has the pole position for the postponed race, but he will have to drop to the rear of the field due to an engine change. Denny Hamlin will move from the second position to the first.