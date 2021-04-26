Why Madison Bumgarner's No-Hitter vs. Braves Doesn't Count

✖

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner threw a no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon. However, MLB will not consider Bumgarner's performance a no-hitter in the record books. And that led to fans asking why since he pitched a complete game and allowed no hits?

Since the game was only seven innings long, Bumgarner's hitless performance is not considered a no-hitter. "According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Major League Baseball's official statistician, neither a team nor an individual pitcher will be credited with a no-no in a scheduled seven-inning game of a doubleheader - unless that game goes to extras," Matt Kelly of MLB.com explained. "If the contest extends to at least nine innings and that pitcher (or a team's group of pitchers) has still not allowed a hit, then it goes down in the history books as a no-no."

The league and union agreed to official seven-inning games. One team got no hits in this official game. The league and union can agree to official seven-inning no-hitters, too. Make it happen. https://t.co/xHukpTdXsz — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 25, 2021

This a rule that dates back to 1991 when then MLB commissioner Fay Vincent declared no-hitters must span at least nine innings. As a result of the rule, Bumgarner's outing is listed as a complete game shutout, which is a first in MLB history, according to CBS Sports. After the game, Bumgarner said he didn't want to make his performance a big deal.

"You know I like to keep it pretty low key, and they definitely didn't," Bumgarner said to MLB.com. "But that's fun and I appreciate that, too. It's a pretty special moment for all of us, and like I said, I'm just blessed and fortunate to be able to do that and be a part of this." He also talked about getting back to his old self after having his share of struggles since signing with the team before the start of last season.

"It feels good," Bumgarner said. "I mean, that was obviously a rough -- very rough stretch -- and I've been through a lot of rough stretches. It's just part of it. I was waiting on it to turn around. I've been doing a lot of stuff and it's only been two games. I'm not getting caught up and saying this and that, but I definitely feel good about where I'm at right now." Bumgarner 31, was a member of the San Francisco Giants from 2009-2019. He's a four-time All-Star and won three World Series titles while in San Francisco.