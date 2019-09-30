Why Green Bay Packers Won’t Sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is looking to get back in the NFL and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said there are a few teams who are interested in bringing in the All-Pro receiver. But don’t expect the Green Bay Packers to be in the mix for Brown despite requiring another wide receiver. Former Packers wideout James Jones recently talked to TMZ about Brown and he explained why the Packers do not need the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots receiver.

“They’ve got everything they need to make a playoff run right now,” Jones said.

And even if the Packers didn’t have all they need to make the playoffs, Jones said Brown has to get his legal issues squared away before he can sign with another team.

But one of the reasons the Packers could be considered a team that could sign Brown because their top target, Davante Adams, is injured. In last Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Adams injured his toe after catching 10 passes for 180-yards. It’s not a serious injury, but it’s likely Adams could miss Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It sucks,” Adams said according to ESPN. “You feel like in situations like that, you let the team down. Obviously I would’ve been out there if I could, but I’m in a little bit of pain, and it was tough. With a toe injury and the type of player I am — what my game is based on is explosion and things like that, so if I can’t get out there and really do my thing how I want and I’m in a lot of pain, I’m sure my teammates understand that.

“But it’s tough, because I feel like those are the type of moments that I’m built for and I’ve been able to capitalize in bringing home a win — or help bring home a win — for my team in the past, so it sucks.”

Currently, the Packers are 3-1 and they are in first place in the NFC North. So they have don’t have to sign Brown who was cut by the Patriots last week due to his sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. Brown was signed by the Patriots at the start of the season after being cut by the Raiders. He played in one game for New England and recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.