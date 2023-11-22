Why Bebe Rexha's NFL Thanksgiving Game Halftime Show Was Such a Disaster

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means the NFL will take over television during the holiday. In 2022, the Detroit Lions took on the Buffalo Bills, and music star Bebe Rexha performed during halftime. As Rexha was performing, fans at Ford Field began booing, and people on social media started complaining. What was the issue?

The jeers had nothing to do with Rexha's performance. The fans were not happy because most of them couldn't see the show. Instead of having the performance in the middle of the field, the stage was set at the corner of the stadium, meaning a limited amount of fans could see Rexha in action, as mentioned by Entertainment Weekly.

Bebe Rexha was getting boo’d here in Detroit for not even being visible from the crowd during her performance. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/kKKlmzYhwR — NoShaveDave (@NoShaveDaveee) November 24, 2022

"Most of the crowd were looking around wondering where she was because they had the stage covered," one social media user wrote. "Once they dropped the cover you still couldn't see her. So boo to poor show planning not to her." Twitter users also mentioned that the NFL did the same thing last year when Big Sean performed.

Rexha, 34, is one of the top artists in the world. Her latest single, "I'm Good (Blue) (with David Guetta)," reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and is certified gold. In an interview with the Billboard Pop Shop podcast, Rexha talked about the success of her latest song.

"[David] had played it at a festival after we had cut it, and somebody took a YouTube video of it and posted it," Rexha said in 2022. "Then somebody found that and made a remix and posted it to TikTok. Then this big gamer posted it from TikTok, and then it blew up from her page. It's crazy, because you just never know what people want. Everybody was going crazy and being like, 'We want this song! Why can't we find it?' And I was hitting up David [saying], 'David, people really want this record! We should just put it out!' At this point, it's viral on TikTok, and people are asking for it. Let's just give the people what they want."

Earlier this year, Rexha released her third studio album called Bebe. Her lead single on the album is "Heart Wants What It Wants," and she also did a song with Dolly Parton called "Seasons."