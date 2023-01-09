White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Liam Hendriks just made a big announcement about his health. The Chicago White Sox pitcher announced on Sunday that he's been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendricks said he will begin treatment on Monday and is "confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible."

"Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he wrote in the Instagram post. "However I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life." Hendriks also said, "I know with the support of my wife, my family my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn released a statement on Sunday following Hendriks' announcement. "Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player," he said. "I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy."

Hendriks, 33, is originally from Australia and has been the White Sox's closer since 2021. In his career, Hendriks has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. He is one of the best relief pitchers in MLB, winning the AL Reliever of the Year award in 2020 and 2021. He's also a three-time All-Star and has been selected to the All-MLB team three times. In 2021, Hendriks led the American League in saves with 38.

Last year, Hendriks was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award which is given to a player who does great work in the community. "On all of the Zoom meetings we had with all of the teams we met with, we said it's extremely important for us to be able to immerse ourselves in the community," Hendriks' wife Kristi told MLB.com in 2021. "We find the best way is by volunteering and giving back. We like to bring attention to things that are happening in the community via Liam's platform. If we don't use the platform he is given when he has it, I feel like we totally missed the mark. And for us, it was just very easy."