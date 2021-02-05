Wayne Gretzky Joined Daughter Paulina on Her First Date With Golfer Dustin Johnson

✖

Wayne Gretzky loves his daughter, Paulina Gretzky, and future son-in-law, Dustin Johnson. However, the hockey legend, who is NHL's all-time leading scorer, wanted to make sure they were right for each other as he tagged along on their first date in 2012, according to Sportscasting.com. All three went to dinner and "Dustin and Paulina got to know each other better then. They followed that first date with another, then many others over the next few months."

Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have stayed that way for the last eight years. She recently appeared on The Netchicks podcast and opened up about her relationship with Johnson, who recently won the Masters. The couple is not in a big rush to get married because they love each other very much.

"I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said, explaining why the two have yet to get married since they have been engaged since 2013. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him."

The couple has two kids together, and Gretzky said she would like to have another very soon. "I want one more. I want to enjoy being 32, 33, and then hopefully, if I'm lucky enough, then I get to have one more at 34," she said, adding how she would like to have a girl, but her two sons "are everything."

While Wayne Gretzky was there on Paulina Gretzky and Johnson's first date, it was his wife who introduced them. In a 2014 interview with Golf Digest, Paulina said her mom "told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy. I didn't stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing." That meeting led to them exchanging numbers, and the relationship was born.