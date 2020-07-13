Washington Redskins' Retirement of Nickname and Logo Has Social Media Weighing In
A new team name is coming in the NFL. Washington will retire the "Redskins" nickname and logo after it's corporate sponsor, FedEx, asked the team to change the name. The team officially made the announcement on Monday but did not announce what will be the team's new name.
"On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team's name," Washington stated in a press release. It went to say, "Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upcoming completion of this review." The press release noted that owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera and working together to get a new name and logo done once the 2020 season begins. The name and logo will "enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsored, fans and community for the next 100 years."
It has been reported the team could name themselves the Warriors as Snyder applied for the trademark when he was looking to own an Arena Football League team. Other names that are being considered are "Redtails" and "Red Wolves." Here's a look at what social media had to say about Washington's big move.
Redskins Nation,
This could be our last day as Washington Redskins fans.
Drop a Hail To The Redskins❗
See you on the other side #HTTR pic.twitter.com/G60gUleeEG— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 13, 2020
The Redskins name is retired.— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 13, 2020
- signed, the Washington Redskins
- tweeted from Washington Redskins https://t.co/UEQ2QRS64B
Its really starting to hit me that this will be the last night the team will be known as the Redskins. Like many of you, I’ve been a fan my entire life. I’ll always cherish the memories, traditions, & all the greats that have worn B&G. Hail to the Redskins forever. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/opTHRaZlvS— Sherlock Haskins (@andrew_burton) July 13, 2020
The Washington Redskins now belong to Eric Cartman. Go visit their Kickstarter page. pic.twitter.com/SIDZPt0acD— Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) July 13, 2020
Hail to the Redskins pic.twitter.com/FVdZhN83le— Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) July 13, 2020
So when are the @Redskins going to announce they’re now the Washington Sentinels? I’m trying to nab a Shane Falco Jersey. pic.twitter.com/ob13jXyCwh— Brett Fowler (@bfowlersports) July 13, 2020
As a kid who grew up in the dmv it’ll always be #HTTR but looking forward to the future 🤝 https://t.co/1qjYtrhGra— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 13, 2020
Hail to the Redskins! #HTTR
One. Last. Time. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bRCbjNuiMg— RedskinsGraffix™ (@redskinsgraffix) July 13, 2020
Goodbye Washington "REDSKINS!!!" pic.twitter.com/VbEQDNWjz0— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) July 13, 2020
Washington announces the team will be "retiring the Redskins name and logo" pic.twitter.com/I84XVdXaiC— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 13, 2020
I would love to see the Washington Redskins do a total 180 and become the Washington Redtails, the nickname of the first Black military aviators who flew 15,000+ missions during WW II. Logos by @mbingcrosby + @cdauphin. pic.twitter.com/rEZNQ1Cvba— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 13, 2020
The Washington Redskins have bent the knee to the cancel mob.
They will be changing their name.
Cowards.— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 13, 2020
YES!!!! WOOOHOOO!!!
Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name Monday https://t.co/ZqOg28As5i via @usatoday— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 13, 2020
The Washington Redskins are officially changing their name. Their 3 fans were unavailable for comment.— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) July 13, 2020
The Washington Redskins name was so offensive that they were the favorite team of a lot of Native American tribe leaders. pic.twitter.com/wa44QtSHdp— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 13, 2020
Can’t believe they’re seriously considering changing the name.
Well, this is mine. I’m very happy with it and I wear it with pride and in solidarity with all native and non native American’s m who love this badge and team, and want to keep it as it is. #WashingtonRedskins pic.twitter.com/GhYSKOg4ar— M Peruginho 🎧 (@peruginho) July 13, 2020
The Washington Redskins are officially retiring its name & logo. What do you think is a good new name?
Pic 1: Before KD's 1st Redskins game.— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 13, 2020
Pic 4: KD scored 66 at Rucker in the Redskins KD 3 pic.twitter.com/zrREWCHazh
Washington (2020) - Redskins - ???— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 13, 2020
Tennessee (1999) - Oilers - Titans
New York (1963) - Titans - Jets
Pittsburgh (1940) - Pirates - Steelers
Chicago (1922) - Staleys - Bears
So should University of Wyoming change there logo because it’s a cowboy/Cowgirl— New Jack City (@203__king) July 13, 2020
In order to pay tribute to the number one sport in America. The Washington Redskins are changing their name to the Washington Pigskins.— damon standifer (@DamonLemoyne) July 13, 2020
I look forward to congratulating you when you realize that these changes are due to capitalism and not cancel culture.
Snyder could care less about keyboard warriors, and only budged when his wallet was threatened by Nike and FedEx.
Looking forward to your intellectual growth.— Toys From Hell (@ToysFromHell) July 13, 2020