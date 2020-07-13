Washington Redskins' Retirement of Nickname and Logo Has Social Media Weighing In

A new team name is coming in the NFL. Washington will retire the "Redskins" nickname and logo after it's corporate sponsor, FedEx, asked the team to change the name. The team officially made the announcement on Monday but did not announce what will be the team's new name.

"On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team's name," Washington stated in a press release. It went to say, "Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upcoming completion of this review." The press release noted that owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera and working together to get a new name and logo done once the 2020 season begins. The name and logo will "enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsored, fans and community for the next 100 years."

It has been reported the team could name themselves the Warriors as Snyder applied for the trademark when he was looking to own an Arena Football League team. Other names that are being considered are "Redtails" and "Red Wolves." Here's a look at what social media had to say about Washington's big move.