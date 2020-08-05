Washington Football Team Unveils New Helmets, and Twitter Users Sound Off
Wednesday afternoon, the Washington Football Team teased an "exciting" announcement. The NFL team then posted a short video of the new team helmets. This design no longer featured the Washington Redskins logo as part of the brand and name change and instead showcased yellow numbers on the sides. This design was a cleaner look and prompted a wide variety of responses from NFL fans.
When the Washington Football Team posted the video, the fans sounded off on Twitter. Some proclaimed that this look "is fire" and expressed excitement. Others thought that it was disappointing and the exact opposite of exciting. One group, however, thought that it was only a half step. This portion of Twitter users wanted the team to continue making design changes and add some other bits of flair to the helmet. They specifically asked for stripes running down the center.
Looks like a college football helmet but that seems appropriate. You have been playing like a college football team going on many years now.— Dominic Lucente (@dominiclucente) August 5, 2020
Massive W 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Andrew Livingston (@AndrewLiv) August 5, 2020
Nice! Just make sure that the numbers on the jerseys are the same color as the number on the helmet 👍🏾— Washington Football Team est.1986 (@shawnn75) August 5, 2020
The uniforms in general seem to be a combination of those of USC and Alabama.— TheHogSty (@TheHogSty) August 5, 2020
Can we just get the typical white and gold stripe with the stylized W on the side instead of these numbers?— M Λ Z L U (@IAmMazlu) August 5, 2020
Looks dope— That Guy Larry (@IAJmusic) August 5, 2020
No. It’s 🔥— Andrew Livingston (@AndrewLiv) August 5, 2020
I thought you said exciting? pic.twitter.com/n9GnhPhC11— Nubz (@TheOGNubz) August 5, 2020
Please tell me the stripe down the middle will be going on there as well— City Councilman Dude (@CouncilmanCity) August 5, 2020
Honestly, wheb I first saw it I was like eh, not bad I guess. And the more and more I see it, it looks so fricken tacky 😭😭— @cb3 #Flu Szn 🦠😭☣️ (@Cee_Bee_3) August 5, 2020
That’s dope, but the Washington football team is terrible— That Guy Larry (@IAJmusic) August 5, 2020
Very nice— SKINS FAN 1982 (@1982Skins) August 5, 2020
I don’t think you know what “exciting” means.— Pete ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@PeterHokie) August 5, 2020
Put the helmet stripes on too while you're at it 🙏🏿— MH (@HIM_88) August 5, 2020
you have brought me too much embarrassment. 🖕🏼— Jack Belden: Mask Wearer (@Jack_BeIden56) August 5, 2020
Keep it as generic as possible! It's great— Chris Regalado🇺🇸 (@ChrisRegalado56) August 5, 2020