Washington Football Team Unveils New Helmets, and Twitter Users Sound Off

Wednesday afternoon, the Washington Football Team teased an "exciting" announcement. The NFL team then posted a short video of the new team helmets. This design no longer featured the Washington Redskins logo as part of the brand and name change and instead showcased yellow numbers on the sides. This design was a cleaner look and prompted a wide variety of responses from NFL fans.

When the Washington Football Team posted the video, the fans sounded off on Twitter. Some proclaimed that this look "is fire" and expressed excitement. Others thought that it was disappointing and the exact opposite of exciting. One group, however, thought that it was only a half step. This portion of Twitter users wanted the team to continue making design changes and add some other bits of flair to the helmet. They specifically asked for stripes running down the center.