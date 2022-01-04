Washington Football Team Gives Major Update on New Team Name and Logo

The Washington Football Team just shared a major update on their new team name and logo. Team president Jason Wright announced in his monthly column for the team’s official website that the new name and logo will be revealed on Feb. 2. This comes after the team dropped the “Redskins” nickname before the start of the 2020 season.

“We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter,” Wright wrote. “What comes next is exciting and fast-approaching — and here’s my second update: we can’t wait to reveal our team name to the world on Feb. 2, 2022! Mark your calendars, Washington Family. This is not a day you’ll want to miss!”

Two of the names fans like are Wolves and RedWolves. Wright explained why Washington won’t be using those names.”Early on we understood Wolves — or some variation of it — was one of our fan favorites” Wright said. “As I’ve said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully. Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn’t have been viable either for these and other reasons.”

Washington decided to drop their previous nickname due to the Black Lives Matter movement going on at the time. But the team was being called out for the name for many years, as it was deemed racially insensitive. Washington used the nickname since 1933 when it was located in Boston. When the team was established in 1932, the nickname was Braves.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and Llogoupon completion of this review,” the team said in a statement in July 2020. “Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”