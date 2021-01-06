Washington Football Team Clarifies Fan Attendance Policy Ahead of Home Playoff Game

✖

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East on Sunday night by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. The team will now host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Wild Card round, creating excitement among the fanbase. However, the stands will remain empty due to COVID-19.

"Following continued restrictions from the State of Maryland and Prince George's County regarding limitations on gatherings due to COVID-19, we are not able to have fans attend our upcoming playoff game on January 9th at FedEx Field," the team said in a statement Tuesday. "Our entire team, especially our players, will miss having our passionate fans in the stadium as we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We are grateful for all of the support from our community and encourage everyone to stay safe."

Despite posting a 7-9 record during an injury-plagued regular season, the Washington Football Team will have the opportunity to host a playoff game due to winning the division. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, finished second in the NFC South behind the New Orleans Saints. Tom Brady and co. will have to start their postseason on the road, albeit in front of empty stands.

Once the Football Team defeated the Eagles and earned a trip to the playoffs, one of the franchise's young stars voiced his excitement. Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, headed off the field after the game while issuing a challenge to a six-time Super Bowl champion. "Tom Brady, I’m coming. I want Tom. I want Tom,” Young said.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians heard the comments and issued a warning to Young. He praised the defensive talent on the Football Team's roster but also responded to Young. "We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for," Arians said.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera also issued a response to Young's comments. He explained that the defensive standout is full of "youthful exuberance" but also acknowledged that the veteran in Brady could use the comments as motivation heading into the playoff game. Rivera referred to Young's challenge as "bulletin board material."

The two teams will meet at an empty FedEx Field on Saturday while serving as the final game of the day. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm. ET. NBC will air the game while Mike Tirico and former Buccaneers heads coach Tony Dungy will provide the call.