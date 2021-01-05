Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Sell New York Apartment for Nearly $37 Million

✖

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen just sold one of their homes at a huge price. According to TMZ, the couple closed on selling their apartment in New York for $36.8 million. The apartment includes five beds and located in the Tribeca neighborhood. Brady and Bundchen originally bought the apartment for $25 million.

It's not a surprise the couple sold the apartment considering they recently sold their five-bedroom mansion in Boston. With Brady signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots, the family has made the move from the northeast to Florida and don't intend to return. This news also comes when Brady is preparing for the playoffs as the Bucs will face the Washington Football team on Saturday night. Brady will enter the game with a lot of momentum as he threw four touchdowns in Sunday's game against the Falcons. For the 2020 season, Brady has thrown 40 touchdown passes.

Tom Brady and Gisele Sell NYC Apartment for Nearly $37 Millionhttps://t.co/vAh69oi617 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 5, 2021

"[Brady] played fantastic. He's been on fire since the open date" Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday's game via the team's official website. "We scored on every possession except that one and the kneel-down. We kicked too many field goals but that wasn't him. He's been fantastic. When we first met, that's really what we talked about, the guys that we have and what he could do with the players that we have. Adding Robby Gronkowski to the mix just helped. I envisioned 40, I really did. When he first signed, I said, 'Okay we'll be a 40 [touchdown] and 10 [interception] team.'"

Brady didn't have his best season, but it was good enough to get the team to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance since 2007. And while he's happy with his new team, the 43-year old is also happy he's no longer living in the northeast after being a member of the Patriots since 2000.

"I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and went away from it for about 25 years, and you won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore," Brady said to reporters in December.