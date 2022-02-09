Washington Commanders Player Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Car Crash

A Washington Commanders player has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a car crash that killed his girlfriend. The Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office announced (per CBS Sports) on Tuesday that Deshazor Everett was charged following an investigation into a single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, that resulted in the death of Olivia Peters. According to PEOPLE, Everett “turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon” and was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Evans and Peters were traveling on Gum Spring Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R at 9:15 p.m. ET. The vehicle then went off the right side of the road and hit several trees while rolling over. The investigation revealed that Everett was driving twice over the 45 mph speed limit before the crash. Peters was transported to a local hospital where she died.

https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1491154459438854144?s=20&t=rk5GYVxiqqPEegqjCj-YvA

“Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter,” Everett’s attorney said in a statement, per Pro Football Talk. “Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”

When the charges were announced, the Commanders released their statement. “We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said, per the Washington Post. Everett originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2015. In July of that year, Everett, who plays safety, was waived by the Buccaneers but signed with Washington a few days later.

In Everett’s first season with the Commanders, he played in 11 games and recorded 16 tackles. He has been a steady hand in the secondary over the years with his best season being in 2017 when he notched 62 tackles and five passes defended in 14 games with eight starts. This past season, Everett played in 14 games and tallied 10 tackles.