Washington Football Team Player Was Driver in Car Accident That Killed Passenger

An NFL player was the driver in a car accident that killed a passenger. According to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia (per PEOPLE), Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a crash that occurred on Thursday night. Everett’s vehicle, a 2010 Nissan GT-R, was traveling in the area before it “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.” The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. She was 29 years old.

Washington Football Team released a statement on the accident Friday morning and announced that Everett suffered non-life-threatening injuries. “We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett,” the statement read. “A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.

“Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Everett, 29, joined Washington, in 2015 after spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has played in a total of 89 games and recorded 170 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. His best season was in 2016 when he notched a career-high 62 tackles and five passes defended in 14 games with eight starts. This season, Everett has not made any starts but has played in 14 games and recorded 10 tackles.

“I mean I knew I’d definitely continue to pursue a career in the NFL, I just didn’t know whether it’d be in Washington or not,” Everett said in an interview with Washington’s official website in 2018. “I really love it here, love it in Washington, and I wanted to stay but you know, it’s a business and at the end of the day I knew whatever happened was going to happen but I was just hoping it was Washington and it turned out to be.”