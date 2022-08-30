Washington Commanders Player Reveals Surgery Update After Sustaining Injuries During Shooting

A Washington Commanders running back is recovering after being shot twice in an armed robbery attempt. Brian Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday, one day after the incident, according to John Keim of ESPN. While in the hospital, Robinson gave a health update on his Instagram Story.

"Surgery went well!" Robinson wrote from the Medstar Washington Hospital Center. "Thanks for the prayers! God is Great!" Robinson was reportedly shot in the glute and lower leg. He will meet with Washington doctors Tuesday at the team's facility to determine the extent of his rehabilitation. The Commanders are hopeful that Robinson, a rookie from Alabama, will play this season.

On Monday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gave an update on Robison. "The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive as well," Rivera said, per the team's official website. "We're very fortunate, he's very fortunate. It's a very unfortunate situation." Before the incident, Robinson was in Washington to get something to eat. Robinson was shot shortly before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast. Dustin Sternbeck, director of communications for the Metro Police Department in Washington, said police have identified two potential suspects and recovered a firearm a short distance from where the shooting occurred. The report says that Robinson wrestled away a handgun from one assailant but was shot by the other, who also had a handgun. The two suspects are believed to be teenagers.

"I just started praying for him and his recovery, not just physically, but mentally his support system around him and then just for the guys that are affected in our locker room by that," Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. "It's good to hear from Coach Rivera and other people that he's gonna be okay and make a quick recovery."

Robinson was selected in the third round by the Commanders in this year's NFL Draft. During the offseason, Robinson emerged as Washington's primary back on early downs but was expected to share time with veterans Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Robinson was at Alabama for five years but wasn't the starting running back until his senior year. He made the most of his opportunity in 2021, rushing for 1,343 yards and five touchdowns on 271 carries.