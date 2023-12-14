Warriors Star Draymond Green Suspended by NBA Indefinitely

It looks like that last fight will cost Draymond Green…literally. The NBA has announced the Warriors player has been suspended indefinitely for hitting Phoenix Suns center, Jusuf Nurkić in the face. Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, made the official announcement. Green has a history of similar incidents with other players. The incident occurred during the Dec. 12 game in the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Suns. Green was fouled and ejected. The ejection marked the 19th in Green's basketball career thus far. His suspension will begin immediately. To return, he'll have to meet certain NBA requirements. Green, a forward with The Warriors, will now have to meet with the team's general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr, and his agent, Rich Paul, to discuss counseling, The New York Post reports. A set number of games on the ban was not enacted.

Green reportedly apologized and claimed it was not his intention, though the video seemingly proves otherwise. At a press conference following the game, Green told reporters: "He [Nurkić] was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call. Made contact with him. As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him. So I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip back. So I spun away. And unfortunately, I hit him. And so like I said, I apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him."

It's not his first ejection of the season. His first ejection occurred on Nov. 12 after he received two technical fouls. His second came after he put Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a game. As a result of the incident, he was suspended for five games. He didn't show much remorse, telling reporters that he doesn't live his life with regrets.