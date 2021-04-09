Wale to Perform WWE Superstar's Entrance at WrestleMania 37

✖

Wale is heading to WrestleMania. This week, WWE announced that the Grammy-nominated artist will perform WWE Superstar Big E's entrance song at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. Big E will face Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship on Sunday at Raymond James stadium. Bleacher Report was the first to report the news.

Big E's has been entering the ring each week to the song "Feel the Power" by Wale since the beginning of December. It has led to big things for him as he was able to win the Intercontinental Championship on the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown. This will be the first time two years an artist will perform a WWE Superstar's entrance music at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 35, Joan Jett performed "Bad Reputation" for Ronda Rousey.

"He's one of my favorite rappers there is, but also to have my friend and someone who's a huge wrestling fan, I was geeked just to be able to get him to perform," Big E told Bleacher Report. "To have him perform for me at home—Tampa's my home—is incredible. I'm so stoked about it. We've been trying to get Wale for years. We tried to get him at a 'Mania a couple of years ago, but things didn't work out. I'm so excited about it and I know he is, too, because as a big fan, it's a dream come true."

Wale is a big fan of WWE. In 2019, he performed The Street Profits out of the ring. Additionally, his song "My PYT" was the official theme song for SummerSlam in 2016. The following year, Wale hosted a rap battle with The Usos and The New Day on SmackDown, and his song "Ungrateful & Thankful" was featured in WWE's 2K19 soundtrack.

"One of the things that I realized years ago is that so many of the rappers as a hip-hop head that I really enjoyed were big, massive wrestling fans," he said. "I thought, 'Man, we should be doing so much more to connect those two bridges.' I love that and that's what he's been doing: bringing the culture to WWE and I think it's so dope."

Big E vs. Apollo Crews is one of the 14 scheduled matches for WrestleMania 37, which will stream exclusively on Peacock. The event will be big for WWE as 25,000 fans are scheduled to attend each night, making it the first time in over a year a large number of fans will see a WWE event live.

