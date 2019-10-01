Vontaze Burfict to Appeal Season-Long NFL Suspension

Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season by the NFL after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts player Jack Doyle. And now he’s looking to return to the Oakland Raiders sometime this season as he is appealing the suspension, reports Ian Rappoport of NFL Media (via Pro Football Talk). This is not a big surprise considering it’s likely Burfict’s 12-game suspension will be reduced, reports Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Regardless, it’s unlikely that the full 12-game suspension will be upheld on appeal, and it’s highly unlikely that the league expects it to be,” Florio wrote. “With the league now concerned that bruising hits once celebrated via NFL Films VHS tapes will prompt parents to vow to never let their kids play football, the goal continues to be to get those hits out of the game — and to eradicate from the game players with a habit of delivering such blows.

Burfict is no stranger when it comes to suspensions. In his career, the Raiders linebacker has been suspended a total of 12 games for illegal hits as well as performance-enhancing substance violation and he has been fined $415,000. Back in 2016, Burfict was suspended for four games on an illegal hit on Antonio Brown. In 2017, Burfict missed another four games on an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman.

The hit on Doyle was while he was on the ground which led to a penalty and ejection. On Monday, the NFL sent a letter to Burfict to explain his actions won’t be tolerated.

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote to Burfict. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant, and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.”

Burfict, 29, was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. He played for the Bengals for seven seasons and he had a strong rookie season, recording 127 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. He had a breakout season in 2013 as he posted a league-high 177 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Interestingly enough, 2012 and 2013 would be the only seasons where Burfict would play every game. Due to injuries and suspensions, Burfict hasn’t played more than 11 games in a season from 2014-2018.