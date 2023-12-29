Von Miller Breaks His Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest

Von Miller spoke to the media for the first time since being arrested for a domestic violence charge in November. The Buffalo Bills linebacker said Thursday that the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend are "100 percent false" and "overblown."

"Obviously, there are things that I can't talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion," Miller said, per ESPN. "Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just ... be life-ing. You've just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am."

When asked what specifically surrounding the allegations is false, Miller said, "All of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way. ... Everything else is untrue." The alleged assault took place on Nov. 29 in Dallas during the Bills' bye week. The affidavit obtained by ESPN says Miller and the woman have been in a relationship for seven years and have children together. She told police she was six weeks pregnant at the time, and Miller allegedly put both hands on the woman's neck for three to five to five seconds along with pulling her hair and trying to shove her while she was attempting to get her belongings and leave.

When asked if he got into a fight with his girlfriend that day, Miller said, "Honestly, I wasn't on social media before and definitely not on social media now. But from the things that have been brought to my attention, everything is false. And I would love to sit here and say, 'Y'all know me!' But it's not, this is not that type of situation because domestic violence really happens around the world — for men and women. And it's a serious situation so I would not pull that card. All I can say is it is just a matter of time before everything gets set straight."

Miller was charged with third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. He was booked into the DeSota Tri-City Jail on Nov. 30 before being released on $5,000 bond. Miller joined the Bills in 2022 after signing a six-year, $120 million contract. He has played in 11 games this season and continues to work his way back from an ACL injury he suffered last year.