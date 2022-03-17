Former Rams and Broncos Star Von Miller to Sign $120 Million Contract With New NFL Team

Von Miller has taken his talents up north. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the former Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos pass rusher agreed to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. The contract includes $51.345 million guaranteed. Miller confirmed the news on his Instagram story.

“It’s been a crazy day, crazy four hours,” Miller said, per CBS Sports. “Going back and forth, man. A lot of things that I love in L.A. But I just wanted to let you know I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what’s good? Is 40 open?” Miller, who turns 33 later this month, will be playing for his third team in a calendar year. He was playing with the Broncos to start the 2021 season but was traded to the Rams in November. He ended the 2021 season leading the Rams to a Super Bowl championship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before the Super Bowl, Miller talked about the advice he was giving to his teammates. “Take advantage of the opportunity, and I’m here to tell you, opportunities like this don’t present themselves all the time,” Miller said, per the Rams official website. “That’s the message that I’ve been giving to my teammates.

“All of the speeches that DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning gave me in 2015, and all the stuff that Aqib Talib and Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas (said), and all the speeches that we had in the locker room, and all the things that we talked about, I pay it forward to these guys. I find myself saying the same thing that Aqib told me and the same thing that Peyton talked to me about and coach (Wade) Phillips, and I’m just paying it forward to these guys.”

Miller knows this because he helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015, which was Peyton Manning’s final season. In the two Super Bowls Miller has played in, he has recorded seven tackles and 4.5 sacks. Miller was drafted by the Broncos No. 2 overall in 2011 and has become one of the best pass rushers in NFL history. Along with being a Super Bowl champion, Miller has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, the All-Pro Team seven times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. He has posted a total of 115.5 sacks in his career.