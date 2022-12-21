Buffalo Bills Star Von Miller Reveals How His Triangle Haircut 'Chose' Him (Exclusive)

One of the things NFL fans have noticed about Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is the triangle he has shaved on the back of his head. And while the hairstyle is very unique, there is a deeper meaning behind it. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com Miller explained how the triangle haircut came about.

"Man, I feel like all of this chose me," Miller exclusively told PopCulture. "I didn't even know what the triangle symbolizes before I put it on the back of my head. It started as a very, very small triangle and then it just grew and grew and my barber, he was just playing on the back of my head. Boom. He was like, 'Man, I like this.' Put the triangle back there, it was very small. It was very real light and it just grew and grew and grew to what it is now. And I feel like the triangle chose me, especially for this point of where I'm at in my life now. It's kind of like Jim Carrey in The Mask where he found the mask washed up and then he put it on his face and then boom, it was him. That's how it was with me and the triangle."

Every sack Von Miller gets he earns a puzzle piece of his hair back pic.twitter.com/Sp8rHyN1RS — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) September 9, 2022

Miller continued: "I'm trying to manifest a Super Bowl here. I'm constantly growing, constantly evolving, I'm constantly trying to be the best version of myself for my teammates. Personal enlightenment, man. I'm all about positive energy. I'm all about choosing a positive perspective, looking on the bright side of things no matter what. I know the facts and I know the reality of things that are going around in the world. I just feel like the attitude towards all of that stuff is more important than the actual fact or reality. And this is just how I choose to believe."

Miller's triangle haircut has led to Doritos and Frito-Lay launching a social media contest where fans create their own triangle haircut and post new 'do with the hashtag #NameThatTriangle. The contest ends on Jan. 15, and the winner will earn two tickets to Super Bowl LVII. "I'm super excited to partner with them," Miller said. "They invite fans across the country to name that triangle by channeling their own strength and own self-expression for their personal take on my triangle haircut.

"So, it's super cool for the fans and everybody to get behind it, you can put it on social media [using] #NameThatTriangle, have your own personal take on my haircut with triangles. And the best haircut is going to win a chance to go to Super Bowl LVII to see the Buffalo Bills play somebody in Arizona. So, it's super cool. I've been a fan of Frito-Lay and Doritos for a very long time and for them to give me the opportunity to interact with my fans this way is super cool."