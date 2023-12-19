Super Bowl Champion Running Back Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Businesses

A Super Bowl champion running back is in some legal trouble. According to TMZ Sports, Derrick Ward was arrested this week in Los Angeles for allegedly robbing several businesses, including a gas station, over a recent period of time. Police said Ward did not use a gun during the alleged robberies but claimed he used force and fear to get money from the businesses. Ward was taken into custody on Monday and booked around 6:30 p.m. local time. TMZ Sports says Ward is still in custody, and his bail has been set at $250,000.

Ward, 43, was selected by the New York Jets in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Jets before the start of the 2004 season but was quickly picked up by the New York Giants and would be with the team for five seasons. During his time with the Giants, Ward rushed for 1,750 yards with five touchdowns and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2007.

Former Giants RB Derrick Ward was arrested Monday night on felony charges for multiple robberies in the Los Angeles area.



The 43-year old Ward is accused of robbing several business in the area.



In 2009, Ward signed a four-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was cut from the Buccaneers before the 2010 season and quickly signed with the Houston Texans. He played two seasons for the Texans before announcing his retirement in 2012. In his eight seasons in the NFL, Ward rushed for 2,628 yards and 12 touchdowns in 93 games. His best season was in 2008 when he rushed for 1,025 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games during his final year with the Giants.

Last year, Ward talked about the power of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Radio. "Bill Belichick, I'm pretty sure he still has the keys to Giants Stadium. To this day," Ward told Christopher Russo, per Giants Wire. He has a ton of power with the Giants…He was dating somebody in the office when I was playing there. He still has a lot of pull in New York, which is pretty crazy to me."