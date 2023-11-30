Arrest Warrant Issued for NFL Star Von Miller

An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller regarding a domestic violence case in Dallas, according to CBS Sports. Miller's longtime girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning. Miller is charged with assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement, via NFL Media. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point." It's been determined that Miller and the victim got into a verbal altercation leading to Miller allegedly assaulting the victim. The two-time Super Bowl champion left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not transported to the hospital but did suffer minor injuries.

Miller joined the Bills last year, signing a six-year, $120 million contract. During the 2022 season, Miller played 11 games and recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 1, 2022, due to a knee injury and missed the rest of the season. This year, Miller started on the reserve/PUP list and was activated on Oct. 7. He has played eight games and rallied just two tackles.

In 2011, Miller was selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the draft. He played for the Broncos for nine and a half seasons and became one of the best players in the league. Miller has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, the All-Pro Team seven times and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. Halfway through the 2021 season, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams and helped them win Super Bowl LVI.

Earlier this month, Miller spoke to 9News about playing against the Broncos. "It'll be fun. It'll be different, for sure,'' Miller said. "It'll be fun. It's not like a revenge game or anything like that. I left on good terms. We won a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everybody in that facility. I didn't have any bad blood with anybody in there. For me, I didn't want to leave. I cried real tears when I left."