Volleyball Coach Arrested, Facing Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

A former volleyball coach from Kansas City was arrested earlier this month after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, according to News Talk KZRG. In July 2020. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report that alleges Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, a 27-year old volleyball coach who worked for the Dynasty Volleyball Academy, solicited nude photos from a female volleyball player.

Ten days after the report, a search warrant was executed at Gibson’s workplace. Gibson resigned from his coaching position, and an arrest warrant was issued for Gibson on Aug. 31 of this year for one count of sexual exploitation of a child. He turned himself in on Sept. 8 after traveling from his in Indianapolis. “With people asked to stay home more, asked not to go see people, they’re relying more and more on technology, Todd Thompson, the Leavenworth County Attorney said to KCTV 5. “We’re seeing more cyberbullying, more solicitation, electronic or other means.”

Sara Lissauer, the director of resource development at the Sunflower House, has a message for the parents and what to tell their young kids about the dangers of online activity. “Every child needs to know that their body belongs to them and nobody can hurt their body. We try to teach that from an early age at Sunflower House and it’s something parents can do with their children as well,” she said.”

Crimes like this don’t just happen on the youth level. Earlier this month, it was reported that two volleyball players from the University of South Alabama filed a lawsuit against former coach Alexis Meeks-Rydell for sexual harassment, and physically and emotionally abusing them.

“The Plaintiffs’ athletic and academic aspirations were negatively impacted by the misconduct of Meeks-Rydell, and by the university’s facilitation and ratification of her conduct and by the university’s decision to ignore Meeks-Rydell’s relentless and pervasive pattern of harassment and physical, psychological, and emotional abuse, in addition to other wrongful acts by the defendants,” the lawsuit states per AL.com. Between 2018 and 2019, both plaintiffs matriculated at the University of South Alabama with the express promise of a prestigious Division I volleyball career and competitive academic opportunities and have since transferred from the University.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.