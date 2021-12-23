Former Chargers and Buccaneers Star Vincent Jackson Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been revealed. According to the Hillsborough County (Florida) Medical Examiner, per ESPN, Jackson died from chronic alcohol use, and his death was ruled as “natural.” This comes days after the Concussion Legacy Foundation revealed that Jackson was diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Jackson was found dead at the Homewood, Suites in Brandon, Florida on Feb. 15. He was 38 years old. Jackson was discovered after his family reported him missing five days earlier. The cause of death was not released at the time. Before his death, Jackson, who played for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was suffering depression, progressive memory loss, mood swings, paranoia and extreme social isolation.

The autopsy report showed that Jackson suffered alcoholic cardiomyopathy, hepatic steatosis and fibrosis, esophageal varices, ascites, jaundice, remote pancreatitis, renal failure and hyponatremia dehydration, cardiovascular disease, and intoxication by ethyl alcohol — which are all symptoms of chronic alcohol use.

“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Jackson’s widow Lindsey said in a statement released by the Concussion Foundation, per PEOPLE. “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future. There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention. The conversation around this topic needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward.”

Jackson was selected in the second round by the Chargers in 2005. He spent seven seasons with the Chargers before joining the Buccaneers. In 12 NFL seasons, Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 540 passes for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns. His best season was in 2012 when he caught 72 passes for 1,384 yards and eight touchdowns. Before joining the NFL, Jackson played college football at Northern Colorado. He finished his career as the all-time leader in receiving yards (3,548) and touchdowns (37).

“I am heartbroken about the death of Vincent Jackson,” Northern Colorado Director of Athletics Darren Dunn said at the time of Jackson’s death. “The entire Athletic Department and I send our deepest condolences to Lindsey and their children and his parents, Terence and Sherry Jackson. Vincent was truly a great person and a proud ambassador for the University of Northern Colorado.”