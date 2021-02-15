Vincent Jackson, Former NFL Wide Receiver, Dead at 38

✖

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at the age of 38 in a hotel room on Monday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that the cause of death is still under investigation and that dental and medical records will be used to confirm his identity. The Sheriff's Office said that no signs of trauma were found and that the investigation remains open.

According to the release from the authorities, Jackson checked into the Homewood Suites on Palm River Road on Jan. 11. He had been staying in the room since that date. On Feb. 10, members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spoke with members of Jackson's family after they reported him missing. The family members filed a formal report on Feb. 11. HCSO located Jackson the following day and spoke with him. A housekeeper located the former NFL player on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation.

"We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

A former 2005 second-round pick by the then-San Diego Chargers, Jackson spent seven seasons in Southern California. He caught 272 passes for 4,754 yards and 37 touchdowns during his time with the team and made two Pro Bowls. He also missed part of the 2010 season due to a lengthy contract dispute that kept him out of the lineup for 10 games.

Following his time with the Chargers, Jackson signed a five-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2012. He partnered with quarterback Josh Freeman and made the Pro Bowl during his first season with the team. Jackson remained with the Buccaneers until the end of the 2016 season, catching 268 passes for 4,326 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ended the year on Injured Reserve and later announced his retirement in 2018.