Vince Young Hired Again by Texas Longhorns Following 2019 Firing

Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young is returning to campus in Austin. The former Heisman Trophy finalist will join the Longhorns staff and serve as a special assistant to athletic director Chris Del Conte. He returns to the program after previously being fired in 2019.

Young confirmed the news of his hiring on Twitter Monday. "I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC [Chris Del Conte] has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange!" Young wrote.

The former quarterback previously worked for the university as a part-time Neighborhood Longhorns development officer, which was a fundraising job. However, UT fired him in 2019 due to personal issues. Young was arrested for drunk driving, the second time since 2016. The school said in 2019 that Young had failed to "maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the University."

Following his second arrest, Young went to rehab. He later revealed that he had done so to "hit the reset button." Young also explained during an interview with Sports Radio 610 in Houston that he was "sick and tired" and that he needed to be the one that made the change to get better for himself.

"All the stuff that happened in the past, it took me a while because I had to go dissect that and clean it up myself," Young said. "It couldn’t be no one else do it. It couldn’t be my agent; it couldn’t be my mom; it couldn’t be my wife; it couldn’t be none of those people. It had to be Vince Young to go do it. I can tell anybody that is going through anything in life as an athlete, the only way for this stuff to get better is you go do it."

The 37-year-old has a reputation as one of the greatest college quarterbacks of all time. He led the Longhorns to a National Championship win over the USC Trojans in 2005 and later became the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Young landed with the Tennessee Titans and created expectations about a return to the playoffs.

As a rookie starter in Nashville, Young threw for 2,199 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 552 yards and another seven scores. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year for this effort and sparked excitement among the fanbase.

Young ultimately spent five seasons with the Titans, being named to the Pro Bowl twice and landing on the cover of Madden NFL 08. He threw for 8,098 yards and 45 touchdowns during his time with the team. He also rushed for 1,380 yards and another 12 scores.

However, the Titans parted ways with Young following the 2010 season, and he joined the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as Michael Vick's backup. Young finished out his career by signing with the Buffalo Bills (2012), Green Bay Packers (2013), and Cleveland Browns (2014). These teams ultimately released him prior to each season.