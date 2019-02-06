Tennessee Titans Alum Vince Young Arrested for DWI

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback, Vince Young, was arrested for DWI early Monday morning.

The Fort Bend County [Texas] Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest via Twitter saying, “We can confirm Vince Young was arrested by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on a charge of DWI early Monday morning (4:31 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4) in the Missouri City Area. He was released at on the same date on a $500 bond. NOI #.”

The 35-year-old was pulled over in Fort Bend County in Texas at 4:31 a.m. and booked at the Fort Bend County jail where he later posted bail for $500. According to USA Today, officers said they found his black Cadillac sedan parked at an intersection with the hazard lights on.

Spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, Bob Haenel said that their deputy “noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage.”

“[Young] flunked every sobriety test they gave him,” he said. Further details about his arrest have not yet been released.

This isn’t the first time the former NFL star has been pulled over for driving under the influence. Back in 2016, he was arrested for DUI after police say he was driving dangerously in Austin. Video footage shows Vince refusing a field sobriety test and at one point he asked the officer, “Are we going to jail or not?”

He later pleaded no contest in that case, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He also apologized to fans and recognized he “understood the seriousness of the situation.”

The former University of Texas star was the number one overall recruit in the 247Sports composite for the class of 2002, and was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Young also led Texas to the national championship his junior year and was named offensive rookie of the year in 2006 and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice. After he was released by the Titans after five years, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 as second string. Towards the end of his professional career he spent off-season time with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

In 2017, he put in another attempt for a shining career but with the Canadian Football League, but couldn’t play after a hamstring injury during training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.