Ricky Williams’ Heisman Trophy Being Auctioned for Over $500K

Somebody will have a chance to have a Heisman Trophy in their hands very soon. According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Ricky Williams‘ Heisman Trophy is being auctioned off in October. Williams sold the trophy privately and the person who bought the prized possession agreed to auction it off. It’s estimated to be sold at around $500,000.

Ricky Williams Heisman Trophy is being auctioned by @HeritageAuction in October. Williams sold it privately, person who bought it consigned it to auction. Estimate is $500,000+. It’s the last Trophy (1998) where the winner didn’t have to sign a waiver saying he wouldn’t sell it. pic.twitter.com/Lz2TeafF71 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 1, 2019

Williams’ Heisman is being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions. If it does go for around $500,000, it would be a record for most valuable Heisman sold at a public auction according to Sports Collectors Daily. Back in December, Tim Brown’s Heisman was auctioned off for $435,763 at a Goldin Auctions catalog event. That broke the record which was set by Rashan Salaam’s 1994 Heisman Trophy which was sold at SCP Auctions for $399,608 back in January of last year.

“We believe this is one of the most significant trophies to ever be offered at auction and collectors agreed as the bidding was fierce,” Ken Goldin, Founder of Goldin Auctions, said. “It’s rare when a Heisman becomes available and even more unusual for it to be from an NFL Hall of Famer who played at the most storied college football program.”

Williams won the award in 1998 when he was at the University of Texas. In his final season with the Longhorns, Williams recorded 2,327 yards and 29 touchdowns. At the time, Williams broke the NCAA career rushing record with 6,592 yards.

Once the 1998 season came to an end, Williams won the Heisman Trophy by a large margin. Williams earned a total of 2,335 points in voting while Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop came in second place with 792 points.

Williams went on to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints No. 5 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft. He had a promising rookie season, rushing for 884 yards and two touchdowns. Williams went on to have four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but the 2002 season was his best as he tallied a league-high 1,853 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Pro First Team, he was selected to play in his first and only Pro Bowl and he was even named Pro Bowl MVP.

Williams went on to play in the NFL until the end of the 2011 season. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.