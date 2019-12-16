Vince Young Loses Priceless Memorabilia After Forgetting to Pay His Storage Unit Bill

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young recently lost possession of two storage units in Houston, Texas, after failing to make the rental payments. The contents of his storage space were auctioned off and purchased by an unidentified woman. The winner of this auction told TMZ that she only paid a few thousand dollars for several pieces of memorabilia belonging to the National Championship-winning quarterback.

While the entire list of items found in the storage units was not provided, the winner of the auction did reveal that Young’s Maxwell Award and the ball from his first NFL touchdown pass were present. There were also several helmets from Young’s career, including the University of Texas headgear that he wore during the 2006 Rose Bowl. This game is considered the best in college football history.

The winner of this auction won’t be holding onto these items. She recently revealed that she will be auctioning off items on eBay in the coming months. As she wrote in the description of one product: “We’ve acquired 2 storage units formally belonging to the award winning, record breaking, newly inducted into the college football hall of fame, Football Star Vince Young!”

One example of the auctions taking place is Young’s Rose Bowl trophy that was given to the Player of the Game on offense. This was a National Championship in which he passed for 267 yards, ran for another 200, and scored three rushing touchdowns to secure the victory. The winner of the storage unit auction is requesting $50,000 for the trophy despite some minor damage.

The winner of the auction did tell TMZ that she is actually willing to sell the memorabilia back to Young. She has been trying to get in contact with him but has not found success just yet.

Following the 2006 Rose Bowl victory over the USC Trojans, left Texas with one year of eligibility remaining to enter the NFL Draft. He was considered among the top options of the class, along with defensive end Mario Williams and running back Reggie Bush, and ultimately landed with the Tennessee Titans third overall.

As a rookie starter in Nashville, Young threw for 2,199 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 552 yards and another seven scores. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year for this effort.

Young ultimately spent five seasons with the Titans, being named to the Pro Bowl twice and landing on the cover of Madden NFL 08. The team parted ways with Young following the 2010 season, and he joined the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as Michael Vick’s backup.

Young signed with the Buffalo Bills (2012), Green Bay Packers (2013), and Cleveland Browns (2014) to finish out his NFL career but was ultimately released by each team prior to each season.

