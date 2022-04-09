Vince McMahon's Grandson Commits to Play College Football

✖

The grandson of WWE chairman Vince McMahon is getting ready to play college football. According to CBS Sports, Declan James McMahon, who is also the son of Shane McMahon, has committed to playing football at Indiana. He will join the 2022 recruiting class which ranks 25th nationally by 247Sports.

From his Twitter account, Declan said that is "extremely grateful and excited" to play for the Indiana Hoosiers. And before committing to Indiana, Declan visited Rutgers and Duke while getting offers from East Carolina and Fordham. He played high school football at Poly Prep County Day in New York and will be a running back on the next level. Shane sent Declan a message after he committed to Indiana.

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO pic.twitter.com/Tpb0OxVzSg — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) April 7, 2022

"So proud to be Declan's father," Shane wrote. "Hard work pays off. Go Hoosiers!" This comes two months after Shane was released from WWE in February. The release stems from his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Shane was the lead producer in the Royal Rumble match and also appeared in the match as a competitor. One of the big issues was how Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny was handled in the match.

Vince McMahon recently competed in the match as he took on Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 last weekend. McMahon won the match but was then hit with a Stone Cold Stunner by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Before WrestleMania, McMahon did a sit-down interview with McAfee, and he talked about the future of WWE.

"If you have built something you want it to continue on, prosper and grow whether that is with a family or without a family member, McMahon said per Slam Wrestling. "My view is the business is best for everyone whether you are a part of it or you are not a part of it. You have to treat it as such. You have to be objective and look at family members just as you would other employees. Quite frankly, I probably expected more of my family members. You have to do what's right for the business. If THIS person is not working out then they shouldn't be part of the company." McMahon bought WWE from his father in 1982 and turned it into the top professional wrestling company in the world. In 2001, McMahon purchased WCW and followed that up with the purchase of ECW in 2003.