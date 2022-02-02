Shane McMahon Reportedly out at WWE Following Rumors of Royal Rumble Clash

Shane McMahon is no longer a part of WWE. According to Ringside News, McMahon was “quietly let go” by WWE following a debacle at the Royal Rumble. The son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon made a surprise return at the

Royal Rumble event on Saturday and competed in the titular Royal Rumble match. Shane McMahon was also a producer of the match and reportedly buried fellow producer Jamie Noble while wanting to “book the match around himself.” (McMahon didn’t win the Royal Rumble match as that went to Brock Lesnar.)

However, a member of the creative team told Ringside News that there wouldn’t be any more creative discussions about McMahon. He is no longer in the part of Monday Night Raw as he was set to be a regular on the show. McMahon also won’t have any part in

Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 38.

It was Vince who made the call on Shane, who hasn’t been an employee with WWE “for a long time.” Ringside News says, “Vince had no choice. Shane created chaos, had everyone in an uproar, pissed off everyone in the Rumble, openly buried other producers, and was changing things that Vince wanted. Vince had no other choice but to send him home.”

WrestleVotes reported that the story on Shane McMahon “could ripple effects for years to come. It goes beyond anything that may or may not have happened Saturday night.” No other details were mentioned, but Andrew Zarian of Mat Men reported that one issue had to do with rapper Bad Bunny, who also competed in the Royal Rumble match. Bunny’s match booking was changed constantly before entering at No. 27.

McMahon, 52, first left WWE in 2009 before returning in 2016. Along with working in the front office, McMahon won a few titles in WWE, claiming the European Championship, Hardcore Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship with The Miz. “So it’s like I’ve had 15 different jobs over the tenure of my career, and you learn so much, whether I was working inside the company having to be all under one umbrella,” McMahon said on the After the Bell podcast in 2020, per Sportskeeda. “So taking that knowledge, wanted to go outside for a little while. Also, it was very important for me and one of the bigger driving factors was, I have three boys and make sure that I was their life a little bit. I wanted more time with them, and my leave allowed me to invest time, which is the most valuable commodity as you’re aware.”