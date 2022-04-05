WWE Fans Go Crazy After Vince McMahon Messes up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania
Vince McMahon stole the show during the second night of WrestleMania 38 as he competed in a match against Pat McAfee. McMahon won the match thanks to the help of Austin Theory, but the celebration didn't last for too long as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and gave McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner. However, the chairman of WWE didn't get the timing down and ended up falling over during the move.
Fans have pointed out that McMahon has never sold the stunner right, but what they witnessed on Sunday night was one of the worst they have ever seen. McMahon is 76 years old and has not competed in a match in at least a few years. The match against McAfee was not promoted as McMahon was at ringside to support Theory. But McAfee challenged McMahon to get in the ring after beating Theory, leading to the former WWE Champion taking down the former NFL star. Along with McMahon, McAfee, Theory and Austin, Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 featured Edge defeating AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Naomi becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions and Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Here's a look at fans going after McMahon for messing up the stunner.
The Stunner
STONE COLD HITS THE STUNNER ON PAT MCAFEE AND MR. MCMAHON 😱
(🎥: @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/O3XfyZfcs2— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2022
One fan wrote: "McMahon had to make sure that played out right. Cuz Steve couldn't grab ahold of him. Do Vince threw himself into the corner n came back so Steve could grab him. That was bad but the MCafee one was better."prevnext
Comparison
Vince McMahon trying to sell the Stone Cold Stunner 😭😂 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/T5L2F5Ji87— Vin (@WhoisVindictive) April 4, 2022
Another fan responded: "This tweet should come with a warning, you may laugh uncontrollably for a few minutes after seeing!"prevnext
Balance is Key
Vince Mcmahon taking a stunner like #WrestleMania— Shawn2K22 (@ShawnChapek1) April 4, 2022
pic.twitter.com/irAENU72ck
One fan said: "Vince McMahon out there at every bit of 76 years old for one more Stone Cold Stunner and this relic did the worst sell of all time Steve Austin can't stop laughing."prevnext
Mick Foley Weighs In
I hope Mr McMahon didn’t get injured – it looked like his leg buckled before the stunner.— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 4, 2022
Another fan pointed out: "I mean not only is he in his 70's but he also blew both knees out sliding into the ring that 1 time so anything is possible."prevnext
Three Guarantees
Death
Taxes
Vince McMahon taking the Stunner really bad lol #WrestleMania— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 4, 2022
One Twitter user said: "Old age is undefeated... as good as that was, imagine this 25 years ago when they were at their top. Why this is as entertaining as it was. When the glass breaks...all hell breaks loose."prevnext
Back to 2002?
WHAT YEAR ARE WE IN?!
STEVE AUSTIN STUNS AUSTIN THEORY WITH THE BEST STUNNER EVER FOLLOWED BY THE WORST ONE EVER ON VINCE MCMAHON #WrestleMania— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) April 4, 2022
One fan said: "The funniest bit was right after the Vince/Theory hug and Vince raised his hand. They played Austin Theory's theme, and Vince acted scared as if it was Stone Cold's theme."prevnext
Circle of Life
Both the first time and the last time Vince McMahon took a Stunner he sold it horribly.
The circle of life is complete. pic.twitter.com/AqekfuoAW6— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) April 4, 2022
And this fan wrote: "It's been 25 years and [Vince McMahon] still can't take a stunner." Nonetheless, WrestleMania 38 was a strong show with some memorable moments.prev