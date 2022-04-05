WWE Fans Go Crazy After Vince McMahon Messes up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

By Brian Jones

Vince McMahon stole the show during the second night of WrestleMania 38 as he competed in a match against Pat McAfee. McMahon won the match thanks to the help of Austin Theory, but the celebration didn't last for too long as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and gave McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner. However, the chairman of WWE didn't get the timing down and ended up falling over during the move. 

Fans have pointed out that McMahon has never sold the stunner right, but what they witnessed on Sunday night was one of the worst they have ever seen. McMahon is 76 years old and has not competed in a match in at least a few years. The match against McAfee was not promoted as McMahon was at ringside to support Theory. But McAfee challenged McMahon to get in the ring after beating Theory, leading to the former WWE Champion taking down the former NFL star. Along with McMahon, McAfee, Theory and Austin, Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 featured Edge defeating AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Naomi becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions and Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Here's a look at fans going after McMahon for messing up the stunner. 

The Stunner

One fan wrote: "McMahon had to make sure that played out right. Cuz Steve couldn't grab ahold of him. Do Vince threw himself into the corner n came back so Steve could grab him. That was bad but the MCafee one was better."

Comparison

Another fan responded: "This tweet should come with a warning, you may laugh uncontrollably for a few minutes after seeing!"

Balance is Key

One fan said: "Vince McMahon out there at every bit of 76 years old for one more Stone Cold Stunner and this relic did the worst sell of all time Steve Austin can't stop laughing."

Mick Foley Weighs In

Another fan pointed out: "I mean not only is he in his 70's but he also blew both knees out sliding into the ring that 1 time so anything is possible."

Three Guarantees

One Twitter user said: "Old age is undefeated... as good as that was, imagine this 25 years ago when they were at their top. Why this is as entertaining as it was. When the glass breaks...all hell breaks loose."

Back to 2002?

One fan said: "The funniest bit was right after the Vince/Theory hug and Vince raised his hand. They played Austin Theory's theme, and Vince acted scared as if it was Stone Cold's theme."

Circle of Life

And this fan wrote: "It's been 25 years and [Vince McMahon] still can't take a stunner." Nonetheless, WrestleMania 38 was a strong show with some memorable moments.

