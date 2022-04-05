WWE Fans Go Crazy After Vince McMahon Messes up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon stole the show during the second night of WrestleMania 38 as he competed in a match against Pat McAfee. McMahon won the match thanks to the help of Austin Theory, but the celebration didn't last for too long as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and gave McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner. However, the chairman of WWE didn't get the timing down and ended up falling over during the move.

Fans have pointed out that McMahon has never sold the stunner right, but what they witnessed on Sunday night was one of the worst they have ever seen. McMahon is 76 years old and has not competed in a match in at least a few years. The match against McAfee was not promoted as McMahon was at ringside to support Theory. But McAfee challenged McMahon to get in the ring after beating Theory, leading to the former WWE Champion taking down the former NFL star. Along with McMahon, McAfee, Theory and Austin, Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 featured Edge defeating AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Naomi becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions and Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Here's a look at fans going after McMahon for messing up the stunner.