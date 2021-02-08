Vince Lombardi Hologram Sparks Confusion Ahead of Super Bowl 2021
Vince Lombardi made a cameo appearance at Super Bowl LV. Before the start of the game, the late Green Bay Packers coach appeared as a hologram to speak to the fans. However, fans on social media weren't sure what was going on considering Lombardi died in 1970.
One of the reasons the hologram Lombardi appeared at the Super Bowl was to give people words of encouragement after a difficult 2020. One of the things Lombardi said was, "We arrive as one with courage, with stamina, with teamwork." He also said, "Now after all the cheers have died down, the stadium is empty, after the headlines have been written, a measure of who we are is what we do with what we have."
According to USA Today, the actor playing Lombardi was Russ Hutchinson from Topeka, Kansas. He appeared in a Super Bowl commercial ahead of the big game and showed him walking through the country while saying Lombardi's inspirational words. Lombardi was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history winning five NFL championships with the Packers in the 1960s including the first two Super Bowls. Scroll down to see fans reacting to Lombardi's Super Bowl appearance.
The holographic Vince Lombardi pregame speech was awesome 🔥pic.twitter.com/2CfuQI2f6b— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 7, 2021
Here's a look at the commercial. One person wrote: "The Lombardi segment was impressive! No confusion there. It is clear inspiration for the times we live in today! Our country will rise again!"
Ghost Vince Lombardi isn't real and he can't hurt me. Ghost Vince Lombardi isn't real and he can't hurt me. Ghost Vince Lombardi isn't re— Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) February 7, 2021
Some fans had to tell themselves that it isn't the real Lombardi. It would be interesting to see what would Lombardi say about today's NFL since the league has grown so much in the last 50 years.
Virtual Vince Lombardi is getting me ready to RUN THROUGH A WALL#SuperBowl— Rex Castillo (@rexcastillotv) February 7, 2021
This is one of the reasons why the commercial was made. Lombardi knew how to get his team ready to play, which led to the Packers winning five titles during the 1960s.
okay that Vince Lombardi video was amazing— Jeff Jung Jr (@jeffjungjr) February 7, 2021
Most fans did enjoy seeing Lombardi since he's meant a lot to the league. Additionally, the Lombardi trophy is named after him, which is why it was important for the NFL to have Lombardi be part of the Super Bowl LV.
they got Vince Lombardi from The Polar Express— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 7, 2021
Some fans thought the hologram version of Lombardi looked like an animated character. The Polar Express was an animated film that was released in 2004 based on the children's book which came out in 1985.
How hologram Tupac looking at hologram Lombardi pic.twitter.com/IDmXs2XrWR— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 7, 2021
Before the hologram Lombardi, there was a hologram Tupac that appeared at Coachella in 2012. Tupac died in 1996 and is considered one of the greatest rappers of all-time.
That Lombardi hologram would be a hell of a lot cooler if the Packers were there...
I’m totally fine thanks for asking— Paige Apkarian (@paige_may13) February 8, 2021
Packers fans would have loved the Lombardi hologram more if the Packers were there. The team came close as they fell to the Bucs in the NFC Championship game two weeks ago. The Packers are the most successful team in NFL history, winning 13 league titles since 1919.