Vince Lombardi Hologram Sparks Confusion Ahead of Super Bowl 2021

Vince Lombardi made a cameo appearance at Super Bowl LV. Before the start of the game, the late Green Bay Packers coach appeared as a hologram to speak to the fans. However, fans on social media weren't sure what was going on considering Lombardi died in 1970.

One of the reasons the hologram Lombardi appeared at the Super Bowl was to give people words of encouragement after a difficult 2020. One of the things Lombardi said was, "We arrive as one with courage, with stamina, with teamwork." He also said, "Now after all the cheers have died down, the stadium is empty, after the headlines have been written, a measure of who we are is what we do with what we have."

According to USA Today, the actor playing Lombardi was Russ Hutchinson from Topeka, Kansas. He appeared in a Super Bowl commercial ahead of the big game and showed him walking through the country while saying Lombardi's inspirational words. Lombardi was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history winning five NFL championships with the Packers in the 1960s including the first two Super Bowls. Scroll down to see fans reacting to Lombardi's Super Bowl appearance.