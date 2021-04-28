Vice TV Reveals 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season 3 Premiere Trailer, Announces Episode List

✖

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring is right around the corner, and pro-wrestling fans are in for a wild ride. Vice TV released the trailer for the season premiere, and the series will focus on Brian Pillman. The episode will be two hours long and will feature interviews from family members and notable WWE and WCW figures such as Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Vice TV also revealed the episode list for Season 3. Following Pillman, Dark Side of the Ring will take a look at the Collison in Korea, where, "in one of the most bizarre acts of political theatre ever, professional wrestlers were deployed to North Korea faced a terrifying ordeal that had them fighting for their lives." Nick Cage will also be featured, who is considered the self-proclaimed king of deathmatch wrestling. The docuseries will then feature The Ultimate Warrior, The Grizzly Smith story and his family of wrestlers, and The Dynamite Kid.

The second half of the season will kick off in late summer. It will focus on The Steroid Trials, where, "Vince McMahon was accused of a plot to provide his wrestlers with performance-enhancing drugs" during the mid-1990s. Close to facing a guilty verdict, "McMahon assembled a powerhouse legal team to dismantle the prosecution’s case." FMW will also be featured and it "featured spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita’s protégé. There will be an episode on Luna Vachon, who, "faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making her mark in wrestling history." The second half of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 will also have episodes on Chris Kanyon, XPW and The Plane Ride from Hell, which was an "infamous party onboard a private 757 charter high above the North Atlantic that spiraled dangerously out of control, forcing the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars."

"With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," executive producers and co-creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney said in a statement. "We’re excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past, to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas." Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will premiere on Thursday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV.