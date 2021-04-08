'Dark Side of the Ring' Season 3 Trailer Released by Vice TV

✖

The record-breaking wrestling docuseries is coming back. On Thursday, Vice TV announced that Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will premiere on Thursday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The network also released a trailer that reveals which wrestlers and events will be featured in the third season.

The cast for Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring includes Chris Jericho, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree. The trailer teases six of the installments of the 14-episode lineup - Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, Collision In Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid. A formal series announcement will be released later this month, which will feature more of the Season 3 roster and storylines.

Dark Side of the Ring is Vice TV's "most watch show of all time" and it exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects." The series also looks at the "deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day," according to the press release.

Dark Side of the Ring made its debut in April 2019. Along with being the No. 1 show on Vice TV, Dark Side of the Ring also the top "non-fiction series on networks in less than 70 million homes," the release states. In October 2020, it was revealed the third season will have the most episodes as the first season had six while the second season had 10.

“Dark Side of the Ring is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series," Vice TV EVP & General Manager Morgan Hertzan said to Deadline at the time. "Seasons 1 and 2 of Dark Side of the Ring are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can’t wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round." Some of the pro wrestlers featured in past episodes are Chris Benoit, Owen Hart, the Von Erich family and New Jack.