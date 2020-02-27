Vanessa Bryant Gets Tweet of Support From Joe Biden, and Social Media Is Here for It

Outpourings of support for Vanessa Bryant have been flooding the internet ever since she delivered a heartbreaking eulogy for husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. One of those offerings came from former Vice President Joe Biden, who tweeted a few words of advice to Bryant.

“Vanessa, I’m keeping you in my prayers today. Grief is a heavy burden to bear – especially with the eyes of the world watching,” he tweeted on Monday. “But there will come a day, I promise you, when the memory of Kobe and Gianna will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye.”

Biden’s message came from a place of understanding, as he himself knows the pain of losing a spouse and even a child, having lost his son, Beau, at the age of 46 following a battle with brain cancer in 2015, as well as his wife Neilia and 1-year-old daughter Naomi in a car accident in 1972.

Biden’s Twitter followers praised the 2020 presidential hopeful for his message for Vanessa, replying to the tweet with gusto. Continue scrolling to see the reaction his tweet evoked.

This is what I love about @JoeBiden . A kind word & an uplifting message for all who grieve and have lost someone precious. He shows empathy and sympathy. This is what we need in our President. My heart goes out to the Bryant family and all who mourn. #JoeBiden2020 — jaimeGL (@maidinbritain2) February 24, 2020

Thank you, VP Biden for your empathy and leadership. You know pain and can empathize. — bmckenzie (@bmckenz44559503) February 24, 2020

She is one loving strong Beautiful lady. May God heal their hearts and the families who also lost loved ones. RIP Kobe, Gianna and the souls of all on board. 🙏 — (@Chillymom8503) February 24, 2020

MACA…make America compassionate again ❤️❤️ — Leah Wesselman (@leahmwess) February 24, 2020

She is so strong. I don’t want to live in this world without my babies. I don’t know how you did it Joe 💔♥️ pic.twitter.com/AKOrXFdFSL — 🛹🥁Beth🥁🛹 (@betocrat2020) February 24, 2020

Thank you, Joe, for showing the compassion and understanding to Vanessa Bryant and her family. God knows you understand her pain. 😢 — Linderella (@AlwaysLinderell) February 24, 2020

Beautiful sentiment Joe, hang in you’ve got my vote already. — Stephen Farris 🌊 🌊 (@StephenFarris13) February 24, 2020

What a kind response, Joe. ❤️ Your compassion is showing. — Joyce Resists (@joycemfs) February 25, 2020

Beautifully stated. From a man who knows that profound grief,sadly. Prayers to Vanessa as she takes on the role of mother and father to their remaining 3 girls. Love to all. Thank you VP Biden,for always wearing your heart on your sleeve to give to others. — Snipz- #RidinWithBiden (@SnipzPA) February 25, 2020

I’m sorry for all the loss you both grieve… — 📚 🌊 𝔸 ℕ𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕝 𝔾𝕠𝕕𝕕𝕖𝕤𝕤 🍀 🆘️📚 (@booksanescape) February 24, 2020

Joe knows too well how it feels to lose your spouse and child at the same time. 💔Very kind to remind loved ones that they will find joy again in their memories.🌷 — Melissa MacMahan (@MMac479) February 24, 2020

You know. This is what I once expected from most Americans. Kind words. A kind touch. Even empathy. Warmth. It’s important, and good to hear. No yelling, wagging or counter punching. — Deborah Usry 🆘 (@1215Deb) February 24, 2020

However, not everyone was impressed with Biden’s words, accusing him of using them for political gain.

You could have done that by calling them on the phone but you just had to make it public — Dr.Jai (@DrJai32) February 24, 2020

Joe we all know you can’t speak/type that eloquently — Big League Barner (@BigLeagueBarner) February 24, 2020

That’s a nice sentiment, but you probably should be praying about your failing campaign. 😆 — John Smith 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JSmithpolitics1) February 24, 2020