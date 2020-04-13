Vanessa Bryant Celebrates First Easter Without Kobe Bryant, Shares Adorable Snap of Daughters

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram this weekend, to reveal how her family celebrated their first Easter without her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna. In the post, Bryant shared some adorable snaps of herself and her other three daughters. The first image shows 17-year-old Natalia holding baby Capri, who is less than a year old. In the second image, Bryant is seen hugging 3-year-old Bianka.

Bryant did not caption the post, but has since been receiving many comments from her followers. A number of users have been posting heart emojis on the post, to signify how much they love the sweet pictures. This includes a number of celebrities, such as singer Ciara, actress Olivia Munn, and iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell. One supportive follower commented, “Happy Blessed Easter Mrs. Bryant to you, your beautiful kids and familia, may god bless y’all and may god give you all strength, love, peace, blessings, joy, happines and so Much more. Prayers & Love to you, your beautiful kids and your familia Mrs.Bryant stay strong, stay positiv, stay safe!”

Tragedy stuck the Bryant family in January, when both Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash. The pair were headed to a youth basketball tournament with a number of other players, parents, and coaches. The crash killed all 9 people on board Kobe’s private helicopter, including the pilot. Kobe was 42 years old at the time of his death.

In her first comments after the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa took Instagram to express her gratitude for all the support they had received from fans. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” she concluded.